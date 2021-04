Jerome registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Jazz.

Jerome vastly outplayed the starting point guard, Theo Maledon, who ended with only five points on 23 minutes while shooting 1-for-6 from the field. The 2019 first-round pick has been on a tear of late and has been thriving off the bench, scoring in double digits in four of his last five contests.