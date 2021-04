Jerome played 24 minutes off the bench and totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal during the 119-115 win Monday over the Celtics.

Jerome once again outplayed starter Theo Maledon despite coming off the bench. He's been highly efficient over his last two contests, connecting on 63.6 percent of his shots while averaging 18.5 points per game. While Jerome has struggled with consistency this season, he has been a bright spot this month for the Thunder.