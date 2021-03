Jerome finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt), two assists, one board, and one steal in 24 minutes of a 116-93 loss to the Hawks on Thursday.

Jerome set a new career high point total off the bench. The second year man has been impressive since being called up from the G-League, with double digit scoring totals in six-of-nine games this season including his last four. He'll face the Rockets on Sunday.