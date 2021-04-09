Jerome notched 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Jerome was the only Oklahoma City player that surpassed the 15-point mark -- despite the fact that seven scored in double digits -- and he carried the team offensively, even though his efforts didn't account for much given how the game happened. Jerome had already shown the ability to score when given enough minutes, but this 23-point output represents a season-high mark for the former Virginia standout. Considering he has regularly played over 20 minutes off the bench for the Thunder, he should continue to operate as a scoring threat off the bench for Oklahoma City -- meaning he can have a productive game here and there, but it's hard to trust him on a nightly basis when he's not a regular fixture in the starting lineup.