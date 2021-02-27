Jerome tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes off the bench Friday in the Thunder's 118-109 win over the Hawks.

Making his season debut Friday after an extended absence due to a left ankle sprain followed by a stint in the G League, Jerome stepped into the rotation as the backup point guard behind Theo Maledon. The 2019 first-round pick made a compelling case to stick in the rotation at least through the All-Star break, turning in a solid all-around line while the Thunder were plus-4 during his time on the court. George Hill (thumb) could rejoin Oklahoma City's backcourt mix after the All-Star break to complicate things for Jerome and Maledon, but the veteran will be a prime candidate to be traded ahead of the March 25 deadline.