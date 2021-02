Jerome tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's win over the Hustle.

The former Virginia star picked up his recent offensive slack in this one and managed double figures for just the second time in five games played this season. Elsewhere, Jerome is averaging 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds along with 7.3 points per outing in the G League.