Jerome tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds three assists and a steal across 22 minutes in a loss to Golden State on Thursday.

The second-year guard led Oklahoma City in scoring in the contest despite logging only 22 minutes of playing time. He enjoyed a standout game from the field, hitting eight of 14 field-goal attempts, including three of six from deep. Jerome has been a pleasant surprise for Oklahoma City since being called up from the G League in late February. He is posting per-game averages of 10.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 three-pointers over 33 contests..