Jerome will return to the rotation for Sunday's game against the Suns, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Jerome picked up a DNP-CD in Saturday's humiliating loss to the Pacers, but the Thunder have indicated that the former Virginia standout will be back in the rotation Sunday night. Since debuting for the Thunder in late February, Jerome has held down a consistent role of 20-to-25 minutes off the bench on most nights.