Jerome will make his Thunder debut against the Hawks on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The Thunder recalled Jerome after carving out a G League role to start the season. He has 328 minutes of NBA experience to his name, which all came last year as a member of the Suns. In 10.6 minutes per game, he averaged 3.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.