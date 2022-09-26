Jerome (groin) won't participate in Oklahoma City's training camp, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Jerome underwent successful surgery to address a sports hernia at the beginning of March, ending his 2021-22 campaign. He wasn't expected to miss a significant amount of time, so his absence from training camp comes as a bit of a surprise. Per Young, the team and Jerome's reps are working collaboratively to determine the guard's next steps, suggesting he may be on the move before the start of the 2022-23 season.