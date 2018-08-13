Thunder's Tyler Davis: Gets two-way deal from OKC

Davis agreed Monday with the Thunder on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

It was reported in July that Davis had agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets, but that signing was never made official by the team. The undrafted big man evidently felt heading to Oklahoma City provided the best situation for his to kick off his professional career, with the two-way deal giving him a modicum of job security to boot. Davis is expected to see most of his action in 2018-19 in the G League with the Thunder's affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.