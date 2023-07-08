The Hawks traded Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Patty Mills on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Washington has been traded from the Rockets to the Hawks and now to the Thunder in the past week. The second-year guard will likely compete for the backup point guard job with Cason Wallace and Vasilije Micic.
