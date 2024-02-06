Micic is questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah due to a right ankle sprain.
Micic is joined by Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Lindy Waters (ankle) as backcourt depth uncertain to play Tuesday. Isaiah Joe (sternum) has already been ruled out, so the guard rotation is firmly in flux.
