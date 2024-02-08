The Thunder are trading Micic, Tre Mann, Davis Bertans and draft compensation to the Hornets in exchange for Gordon Hayward on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Micic has seen a minimal role for the Thunder this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 assists in 12.0 minutes across 30 appearances. The 29-year-old rookie has struggled with his efficiency, posting 40.7/24.4/73.7 shooting splits in 2023-24. While Micic is unlikely to garner much fantasy consideration, he could see an increase in playing time in Charlotte.