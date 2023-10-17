Micic will move back to the bench for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of the Thunder Wire reports.
The Thunder will roll with their usual starting lineup Tuesday in what could be a dress rehearsal. Micic has made a strong case to open the season as the primary backup point guard.
