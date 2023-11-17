Micic closed with five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 21 minutes during Thursday's 128-109 victory over the Warriors.

After appearing in just three of the Thunder's first 10 games, Micic has totaled 40 minutes over the last two matchups despite the Thunder having a completely healthy roster. However, both of those contests were blowouts, allowing Oklahoma City's reserves to see increased playing time. Micic has been solid when given a chance this year, but it'll be difficult for him to carve out a consistent role in the Thunder's crowded and talented rotation.