Micic finished Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets with six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt,), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals.

The 29-year-old rookie made his second appearance of the preseason after posting seven points and three assists against the Pistons earlier in the week. An accomplished player in the EuroLeague, Micic figures to compete for regular minutes off the bench behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. For fantasy purposes, Micic is a player worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats -- particularly due to his ability to generate assists.