Micic registered six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 15 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Lakers.

Micic played at least 11 minutes for the third time in the past four games, scoring six points on two triples. Despite the recent uptick in playing time, Micic has struggled to make an impact this season. He is well outside the top 300 for the season, averaging just 3.3 points and 2.8 assists in 12.5 minutes per game.