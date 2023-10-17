Oladipo was traded to the Rockets on Tuesday, along with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, in exchange for Kevin Porter and two second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Back in June, Oladipo was dealt from Miami to Oklahoma City, and he'll now be re-routed to Houston a week before the start of the regular season. It's unclear if the Rockets will be interested in keeping the veteran on board or if they'll look to trade or release him in the coming days. Oladipo saw action in 42 games for the Heat last season, but health continues to be an issue for the former All-Star, who suffered a major leg injury as a member of the Pacers back in 2018-19 and has never fully returned to form.