Krejci underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last Tuesday, Nick Crain of SI.com reports.

Krejci was presumably playing through the knee issue late in the season, but the injury didn't deter the Thunder from giving the second-year guard as many minutes as he could handle down the stretch. From the All-Star break onward, Krejci appeared in all 24 of the Thunder's games, making eight starts while averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.4 minutes per contest. He should be back to full strength for training camp and will get the chance to compete for a spot in the Thunder's rotation to begin the 2022-23 campaign, but expect his playing time to take a significant hit with the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Josh Giddey (hip), Luguentz Dort (shoulder) and Tre Mann (hamstring) all expected to be 100 percent healthy.