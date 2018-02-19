Tiago Splitter: Announces retirement from basketball

Splitter announced his retirement from professional basketball Monday in an interview with Brazilian cable television network SporTV.

Splitter hit free agency this summer but generated little interest on the open market, likely due in no small part to the recurring hip issues that had limited him to 44 NBA appearances over the past two seasons. The 33-year-old will thus call it a career after seven years in the NBA with the Spurs, Hawks and 76ers, during which the center averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.2 minutes per game over 355 regular-season outings (153 starts). The 2007 first-round pick claimed his lone NBA championship with the Spurs during the 2013-14 season.