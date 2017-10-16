Play

Tidjan Keita: Let go by Suns

Keita was waived by the Suns over the weekend, ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 6-foot-10 Frenchman didn't see the floor during the preseason and was always considered a long shot to make the final roster. Kieta will likely head back overseas to further his development, though there's also a chance he heads to the G-League in hopes of earning a call-up later in the season.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball