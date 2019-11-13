Tim Bond: Battling ankle sprain
Bond did not take part in Monday's game against Lakeland due to a right ankle sprain.
Bond averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 assists, three rebounds and 0.9 steals over 17.2 minutes per contest in 47 appearances with Rio Grand Valley last season, but he continues to recover from an ankle issue to open 2019-20. The 24-year-old guard should provide the Knicks' backcourt with some depth when he is cleared for action.
