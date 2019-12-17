Bond posted seven points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in Saturday's G League win over Greensboro.

Bond came off the bench and played 25 minutes, and he was solid in the role. He missed time this year with an ankle injury, but over seven games, Bond has averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.