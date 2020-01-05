Tim Bond: Hits all three shots
Bond posted eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in Saturday's G League win over Windy City.
Westchester doesn't rely on Bond to shoot much -- he's averaging 6.1 field-goal attempts per game -- but he came through on limited tries Saturday. The 23-year-old is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
