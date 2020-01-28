Bond posted four points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Monday's G League win over Raptors 905.

Bond bumped into a starting role after a solid effort in Saturday's loss, but he couldn't replicate that outing despite additional playing time. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 7.1 points per game and hit 47.7 percent of field goals this year.