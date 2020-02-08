Tim Bond: Notches double-double
Bond recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Bond has been working in a starting role anyway, but he logged additional playing time with multiple players out of the lineup. The 24-year-old recorded a double-double in the process by surpassing his normal averages of 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
