Bond (undisclosed) scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and three steals in the 138-126 loss Tuesday to the Stars.

Bond missed two games with an unexplained injury, but was able to return Tuesday and post the most bench minutes (20) of anyone on the team. That should be reason enough for fantasy owners to feel confident using the forward, particularly on a depreciated price.