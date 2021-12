Bond is averaging only 4.6 minutes through five games with Windy City this season.

Given his limited minutes, the 26-year-old unsurprisingly hasn't produced much on the campaign, averaging 1.8 points, 1.0 assists and 0.6 rebounds per contest. Bond last played for Westchester in 2019-20, when he saw nearly 18 minutes per contest and produced an average of 7.1 points per game.