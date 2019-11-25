Tim Bond: Shakes off ankle injury
Bond (ankle) has played in both of Westchester's past two games, averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block in 23.0 minutes between the contests.
A sprained right ankle had sidelined Bond since Nov. 9 before he returned to action for both ends of Westchester's back-to-back set Friday and Saturday versus Wisconsin and Maine, respectively. The swingman looks like he'll face no limitations moving forward.
