Bond (ankle) has played in both of Westchester's past two games, averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block in 23.0 minutes between the contests.

A sprained right ankle had sidelined Bond since Nov. 9 before he returned to action for both ends of Westchester's back-to-back set Friday and Saturday versus Wisconsin and Maine, respectively. The swingman looks like he'll face no limitations moving forward.