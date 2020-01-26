Play

Bond posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.

Bond was quite efficient off the bench. The 24-year-old doesn't always play this much -- he averages 17.4 minutes per game -- but he could be playing himself into additional playing time moving with continued performances like this.

More News
Our Latest Stories