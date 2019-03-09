Tim Bond: Unexplained absence Friday
Bond (undisclosed) did not play in Friday's win over Stockton.
That now marks two straight absences for the minor rotational player, who is only averaging 17.5 minutes per game. Through 44 contests, the undrafted rookie is posting 5.6 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...