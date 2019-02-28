Tim Frazier: Dropped by New Orleans
The Pelicans will waive Frazier on Thursday, league sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
New Orleans will drop Frazier from their roster for the second time this season to clear a spot for Latvian shooting guard Dairis Bertans, who has reached agreement with the Pelicans on a two-year deal. After averaging 6.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game in the Pelicans' first seven games of February, Frazier fell out of the rotation coming out of the All-Star break with fellow point guard Elfrid Payton returning from an extended absence due to injury.
