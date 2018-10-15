Tim Frazier: Let go by Milwaukee
Frazier will be waived by the Bucks on Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
This move isn't too surprising given the Bucks' depth in the backcourt, especially at the point guard position. With Matthew Dellavedova still under contract and rookie Donte DiVincenzo locks to make the final roster, Frazier ended up being the odd-man out. Frazier, however, has managed to latch onto teams in year's past and has plenty of in-game experience, so he should get another NBA opportunity down the road.
