Quarterman agreed to a one-month contract with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association on Tuesday, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

Quarterman, who appeared in 16 games with the Trail Blazers as a rookie last season, failed to win a roster spot with the Rockets in training camp this fall and was released in October. He'll attempt to stir up NBA interest by playing abroad in the CBA while Jiangsu is without the services of fellow American MarShon Brooks, who returned to the United States to witness the birth of his child.