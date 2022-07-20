Lawson and the Timberwolves agreed Tuesday on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lawson tentatively fills one of the Timberwolves' two two-way spots, as the status of big man Nathan Knight -- who played under a two-way deal for Minnesota in 2021-22 -- remains in flux while he's a restricted free agent. After going undrafted out of South Carolina last summer, Lawson spent his first professional season with the G League's College Park Skyhawks before joining the Mavericks for the 2022 NBA Summer League. The 6-foot-6 wing earned an opportunity with Minnesota after averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 assists in 29.5 minutes per game over five summer appearances while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.