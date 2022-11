Lawson recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 108-91 win over Grand Rapids.

Lawson posted his fourth 20-point outing in Sunday's victory, leading the team with from deep with a season-high-tying four threes. Lawson has averaged 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in six games this season.