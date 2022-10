The Timberwolves waived Lawson on Saturday.

Lawson played for the Mavericks in the 2022 NBA Summer League and averaged 15.6 points on 51.9 percent shooting from the field. The 22-year-old guard also appeared in three games for the Timberwolves this preseason. Lawson being waived opened the two-way spot for Luka Garza.