Lawson will return to the Timberwolves G League affiliate Iowa Wolves.
Lawson was called up to the NBA on Wednesday but will be sent right back down to the G League to rejoin the Iowa Wolves. Lawson has appeared in just one game for the Timberwolves this season, recording two points and one rebound in two minutes of play.
