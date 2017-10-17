Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Averages 10.6 minutes this preseason
Brooks played 10.6 minutes per game over two appearances this preseason.
Brooks signed with Minnesota in late September after playing for the Hawks last season. The 32-year-old won't likely see the court much since Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones are lined up to receive the bulk of minutes at point guard this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Signs deal with Timberwolves•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Taken off injury report•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Questionable to return to Monday's game•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Erupts with 18 in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Remains out of rotation•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Dropped from rotation Monday•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...