Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Averages 10.6 minutes this preseason

Brooks played 10.6 minutes per game over two appearances this preseason.

Brooks signed with Minnesota in late September after playing for the Hawks last season. The 32-year-old won't likely see the court much since Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones are lined up to receive the bulk of minutes at point guard this season.

