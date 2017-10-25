Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Makes Timberwolves Debut

Brooks scored five points with one rebound and one steal in five minutes in Tuesday's loss to Indianapolis.

Brooks made his Timberwolves debut, but only because it was a blowout loss. Brooks is going to make only token appearances off the bench barring an injury in the backcourt.

