Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Out for personal reasons Thursday
Brooks will not play during Thursday's tilt against the Trail Blazers due to personal reasons.
No specific reason has been given for his absence and it's unclear if he will miss more than one contest. However, given he's played a combined two minutes in the past two games, his absence shouldn't affect the team's rotation.
