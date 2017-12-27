Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Out with illness
Brooks will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to illness.
The veteran hasn't been a part of the regular rotation this season, and he's been a DNP-CD in all but one game in the month of December. Brooks' status will be revisited Thursday morning as the Wolves prepare for the evening's matchup with Milwaukee.
