Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Plays just 13 minutes in starting lineup
Brooks started at point guard in Friday's loss to Orlando with Jeff Teague (Achilles) sidelined. However, he scored just three points with two assists in 13 minutes.
It was odd that Brooks got the start since he's rarely played this season and Tyus Jones has served as the backup point guard. Jones played 33 minutes so Brooks likely got the nominal start as a veteran. Jones will likely get the bulk of playing time at point guard if Teague remains out.
