Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Signs deal with Timberwolves
Brooks agreed to a contract with the Timberwolves on Thursday.
The veteran spent last season with the Pacers, posting a modest 5.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 13.8 minutes per game. His workload doesn't project to change in a positive direction, as the Wolves are certainly set with their starting point guard Jeff Teague. That said, he could compete for the reserve role with Tyus Jones and has a good enough of an outside shot to play shooting guard in small-ball lineups.
More News
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Taken off injury report•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Questionable to return to Monday's game•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Erupts with 18 in loss•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Remains out of rotation•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Dropped from rotation Monday•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Plays 13 minutes in return from ankle injury•
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...