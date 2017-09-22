Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Signs deal with Timberwolves

Brooks agreed to a contract with the Timberwolves on Thursday.

The veteran spent last season with the Pacers, posting a modest 5.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 13.8 minutes per game. His workload doesn't project to change in a positive direction, as the Wolves are certainly set with their starting point guard Jeff Teague. That said, he could compete for the reserve role with Tyus Jones and has a good enough of an outside shot to play shooting guard in small-ball lineups.