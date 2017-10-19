Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Stuck on bench
Brooks did not play in Wednesday's loss to San Antonio due to a coach's decision.
Brooks lost out on a preseason battle to Tyus Jones for the backup point guard role. It looks like he'll rarely get off the bench barring injuries.
