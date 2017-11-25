Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Will start Friday

Brooks will draw the start at point guard for Friday's game against the Heat due to Jeff Teague (Achilles) being sidelined.

The decision to start Brooks is somewhat odd considering he's played just 15 total minutes for the team. Regardless, he could make for a solid DFS play while Teague is out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop