Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Will start Friday
Brooks will draw the start at point guard for Friday's game against the Heat due to Jeff Teague (Achilles) being sidelined.
The decision to start Brooks is somewhat odd considering he's played just 15 total minutes for the team. Regardless, he could make for a solid DFS play while Teague is out.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Makes Timberwolves Debut•
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Stuck on bench•
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Averages 10.6 minutes this preseason•
-
Timberwolves' Aaron Brooks: Signs deal with Timberwolves•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Taken off injury report•
-
Pacers' Aaron Brooks: Questionable to return to Monday's game•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...