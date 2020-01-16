Crabbe has been traded by the Hawks to the Timberwolves in exchange for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Crabbe joins the Timberwolves shooting just 32.3 percent from distance, though he's a 38.9 percent three-point shooter for his career. It's not immediately clear what role he'll play with Minnesota, but it seems like he at least maintains the 18.7 minutes per game he was garnering in Atlanta. Fantasy owners in desperate need of threes could consider a speculative add of Crabbe.