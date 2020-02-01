Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Doubtful for Saturday
Crabbe (knee) is being considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Crabbe was held out of Monday's contest due to a left knee injury, and it doesn't appear as though he'll be ready to return Saturday. Expect confirmation on Crabbe's status closer to tipoff.
