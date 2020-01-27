Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Doubtful Monday
Crabbe (knee) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Kings.
Crabbe suffered a knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and he appears on course to miss at least one game. The good news, however, is the Wolves have four days off before Saturday's game against the Clippers.
